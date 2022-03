Despite state titles from the Serra and Menlo School girls’ basketball teams in the last decade, San Mateo County is not exactly known as a basketball hotbed. It certainly doesn’t enter the conversation when talking about the best teams in the section or the Northern California region, but this season is proving to a lot of people that county players can hoop as five Peninsula teams will play in Nor Cal semifinal games Saturday night.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO