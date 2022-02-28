ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The effects of climate change are worse than we thought, an unflinching new UN report finds

By Dharna Noor
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is changing our world more quickly than anticipated, and its effects are even more widespread and horrific than previously thought, according to an urgent new report from the world’s top climate scientists. Extreme heat, sea-level rise, and disasters like storms and wildfires are threatening people and...

www.bostonglobe.com

Phys.org

UN Climate Report: How vulnerable are we, and how can we adapt?

How vulnerable is humanity in the face of climate change? And how have people around the world already been impacted? These are some of the questions to be answered on 28 February by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Two researchers from Lund University participated in the final report—Martina Angela Caretta and Emily Boyd.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Climate change is warping our fresh water cycle – and much faster than we thought

Fresh water cycles from ocean to air to clouds to rivers and back to the oceans. This constant shuttling can give us the illusion of certainty. Fresh water will always come from the tap. Won’t it? Unfortunately, that’s not guaranteed. Climate change is shifting where the water cycle deposits water on land, with drier areas becoming drier still, and wet areas becoming even wetter. Our research published today in Nature has found the water cycle is changing faster than we had thought, based on changes in our oceans. This concerning finding underlines the ever more pressing need to end the...
ENVIRONMENT
Opelika-Auburn News

UN climate report: 'Atlas of human suffering' worse

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report said Monday that if human-caused global warming isn't limited to just another couple tenths of a degree, an Earth now struck regularly by deadly heat, fires, floods and drought in future decades will degrade in 127 ways, with some being "potentially irreversible." Today's children who may still be alive in the year 2100 are going to experience four times more climate extremes than they do now, even with only a few more tenths of a degree of warming over today's heat. But if temperatures increase nearly 2 more degrees Celsius from now (3.4 degrees Fahrenheit) they would feel five times the floods, storms, drought and heatwaves, according to the collection of scientists at the IPCC. Already at least 3.3 billion people's daily lives "are highly vulnerable to climate change" and 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather, the report says. Large numbers of people are being displaced by worsening weather extremes. And the world's poor are being hit by far the hardest, it says. More people are going to die each year from heat waves, diseases, extreme weather, air pollution and starvation because of global warming, the report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
The Press

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

New climate change report released: Warming impact ‘more widespread’ than projected

The United Nations has a specialized weather agency, called the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), and working under the auspices of the WMO is a large international collaboration of climate scientists, called the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Every several years, the IPCC issues a series of scientific reports detailing...
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

A new UN report shows how climate change is already wreaking havoc our mental health

At this point, we know that climate change is going to take its toll on the planet and, in turn, on us. But for the first time, the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has acknowledged that as the planet warms and we are trapped in increasingly terrible weather conditions, it’s going to have a serious effect on our mental health. In fact, it’s already happening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Florida Mentioned Numerous Times In Worrisome UN Report That We’re Running Out Of Ways To Adapt To Climate Change

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sea level in Florida is up 9 inches in the last 70 years, and it’s increasing even faster at an inch every three years. It’s estimated sea level will rise another 2 feet in as soon as 30 years. “In a worst case scenario, it could come as early as 2050. Best case is the 2080s or 90s. We know we have to prepare for that change,” says Miami-Dade Resilience Program Manager Katherine Hagemann. On Monday, Miami-Dade County leaders in charge of dealing with the potentially devastating effects of sea level rise talked about what’s happened in the year since...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet.The assessment is the second in a series of three reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the latest review of climate science, which take place every six or seven years for governments.It is being published on Monday, a little over 100 days after the Cop26 summit agreed to increase action to try and limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F) to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.The outcomes of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

