World

MWC22: Telecom industry comes back for MWC in Barcelona

Light Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMobile World Congress 2022 has kicked off in Barcelona, after a year off...

www.lightreading.com

thefastmode.com

Sony Semiconductor Israel at MWC Barcelona 2022: Realizing the IoT Vision

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Alumne at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Guillermo García Cubero, Founder and CEO of Alumne on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 👉 Everything coming to MWC 2022

Getting prepared for MWC 2022 which is kicking off the news cycle already, plus more tech news you need to know today!. ☕ Good morning! It’s Tuesday 2/22/22, aka Twosday! A Google search of “2/22/22” will see Google shower you in confetti that reads “Happy Twosday 2 You!,” in case you want to feel something.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Pivotal Commware at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Kent Lundgren, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Pivotal Commware on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Intraway at MWC Barcelona 2022: Re-Engagement, Rejuvenation and Revolution

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Mark Abolafia, SVP Business Development and Global Channels Program at Intraway on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
BUSINESS
Android Authority

MWC 2022 Day 1: Live updates from Barcelona

Live updates and news from MWC 2022, from the Android Authority team in Barcelona. MWC 2022 is here! The Android Authority team is live on the ground in Barcelona and delighted to be covering the latest devices, gadgets, technology, events, and industry trends as they happen. Follow Android Authority live for updates over the next four days.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

8i at MWC Barcelona 2022: 5G and Metaverse to Drive Demand for AR/VR

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Hayes Mackaman, CEO of 8i on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do you...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Ethernity Networks at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Brian Klaff is Vice President of Marketing at Ethernity Networks on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Blu Wireless at MWC Barcelona 2022: mmWave Connectivity for 5G Networks

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Neill Young, Business Development Director and Verticals Lead at Blu Wireless on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

ETSI at MWC Barcelona 2022: 6G in the Pipeline

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Luis Jorge Romero, Director General at ETSI on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

CSG at MWC Barcelona 2022: 2022 to See Rapid Growth in 5G and IoT Networks

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Ian Watterson, Head of CSG’s Asia-Pacific Business on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara:...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Guavus at MWC Barcelona 2022: AI-Driven Analytics Crucial for 5G Networks

Guavus is a Thales company and pioneer in AI-driven analytics for communications service providers. They specialize in providing cloud-scale 5G telecom analytics products for mobile operators that use advanced AI and streaming analytics to ingest a wide variety of high-velocity telemetry data and then perform context-aware operational and behavioral analytics to generate real-time insights that benefit stakeholders across the MNO organization.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Alpha Wireless at MWC Barcelona 2022

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place this week, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Fergal Lawlor, CEO, Alpha Wireless on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do youthink MWC 2022 will be all about? And what...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

floLIVE at MWC Barcelona 2022: Cloud Hyperscalers Join the Connectivity Game

In conjunction with MWC Barcelona 2022 which will be taking place from the 28th of February to the 3rd of March, Tara Neal, Executive Editor of The Fast Mode spoke to Asaf Gigi, VP Marketing at floLIVE on the company's plans and showcases for this year's event. Tara: What do...

