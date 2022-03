One of this year's best overall prospects is Iowa center Tyler Linderbuam. His outstanding traits and years of experience at what has become "offensive line university" in Iowa have propelled him to be regarded as the best overall player in the 2022 draft by some. With an explosive lower half and supreme athleticism, many wanted to see the Combine numbers he would put up. Unfortunately, it seems we will have to wait till the Iowa pro-day on March 22nd.

