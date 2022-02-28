ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishkill, NY

Fishkill PD investigating officer-involved shooting

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

FISHKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday between a Fishkill Police Department officer and a man who was allegedly armed with a knife. The incident occurred at The Views at Rocky Glenn in Fishkill around 2:35 p.m.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. One female patient was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting and has not yet been interviewed by police is asked to call (845) 677-7300. This investigation remains ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.

