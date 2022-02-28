Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, by Zodiac Sign

Things are probably interesting for you at the moment. Your skills and your purposes are being highlighted right now, both individually and collectively. Do not be afraid to use your greatest strengths and your inner power. Scorpio is in tune with this water sign energy. It can find its way through any desert. And you might be considering migrating to another dwelling; if so, dream big for how you really want to live. If you have felt defeated as of late, remember that your power will rise again.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO