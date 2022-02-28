ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The panel that regulates the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania has ordered the removal of Russian-made products to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board took the action Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion...

