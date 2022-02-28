Pump Patrol: Ukraine conflict fuels higher gas prices across Hudson Valley

Gas prices continue to climb, and News 12 is on "pump patrol" for you to track what it means for your wallet.

Since Russia is a major supplier of the world's oil, the Ukraine invasion has oil and gasoline prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014.

AAA says the average price at the pump in Westchester is $3.89 for a gallon of regular gas. In Rockland County, it's $3.85.

That's about 5 cents more than the statewide average.

But there are ways to save some money - the next time you fill up your tank.

According to Gas Buddy, the Mobil on South Broadway in Tarrytown has regular gas for $3.55 a gallon.

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.