Fires damage Westchester homes over the weekend

Two blazes kept firefighters busy across Westchester County this weekend.

Crews were called to battle a four-alarm blaze that devoured a home in White Plains on Saturday. Firefighters were called to Old Mamaroneck Road around 1:45 p.m. No one was hurt but the cause of the flames is still under investigation.

And a Briarcliff Manor volunteer firefighter reported a house fire in his own home! Officials say it happened on Oak Road, just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Officials say the chimney caught fire and extended to the home causing significant damage. A GoFundMe has been set up to help rebuild and replace items that were damaged.