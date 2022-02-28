ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fires damage Westchester homes over the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago
Two blazes kept firefighters busy across Westchester County this weekend.

Crews were called to battle a four-alarm blaze that devoured a home in White Plains on Saturday. Firefighters were called to Old Mamaroneck Road around 1:45 p.m. No one was hurt but the cause of the flames is still under investigation.

And a Briarcliff Manor volunteer firefighter reported a house fire in his own home! Officials say it happened on Oak Road, just before 8 p.m. on Friday. Officials say the chimney caught fire and extended to the home causing significant damage. A GoFundMe has been set up to help rebuild and replace items that were damaged.

Wake for fallen LI FDNY firefighter to be held this weekend

Long Islanders will be giving their final farewells to a fallen hero this weekend. FDNY firefighter Frederick "Freddy Gallagher" died from a 9/11-related illness. The West Islip first responder was 61. Wakes will be held both Saturday and Sunday at the Chapey & Sons Funeral Home in West Islip. A...
WEST ISLIP, NY
