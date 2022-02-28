ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

14 Takeaways From The Latest U.N. Study On Climate Change’s Deadly Toll

By Alexander C. Kaufman, Chris D'Angelo
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePollution-fueled climate change has already irreversibly damaged civilization and nature alike, and, while cities have begun to fortify themselves, the catastrophic new temperatures the planet is on track to reach in the coming decades will render much of that adaptation futile. That’s the alarming finding of the United Nations’...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

