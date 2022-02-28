ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

Middletown Press
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The panel that regulates the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania has ordered the removal of Russian-made products to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board took the action Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice bans sale of Russian liquor in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Today, February 28, 2022, Governor Justice signed an executive order banning the purchase and sale of all Russian producer liquor until further notice. West Virginia currently distributes four brands of Russian liquor: Russian Standard, Beluga Vodka, Moskovskaya, and Hammer & Sickle Russian Vodka. According to the Governor, the WV Alcohol Beverage […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Holden
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor Stores#Food Drink#Ap#Ukrainian#Fine Wine Good Spirits#Russian Standard#Ustianochka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Russia
Vice

Russian Spy Caught in Poland at Ukraine Border, Authorities Say

PRZEMYŚL, Poland — Polish authorities said they arrested a Russian spy near a border crossing with Ukraine in the same area that has already seen thousands of refugees fleeing the war. According to an official statement released from the Agencja Bezpieczeństwa Wewnętrznego (ABW), a federal agency tasked with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

War in Ukraine: The Russians leaving Russia for Finland

At Vaalimaa, Finland's border crossing with Russia - 120 miles east of Helsinki - buses and cars stop for passport and customs checks. These aren't Ukrainians, they're Russians, and although the flow isn't heavy, it is constant. Some people are anxious to get out of Russia because there has been...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy