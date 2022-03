A little piece of my younger years has sadly announced they have closed. Back over twenty years ago, I spent a few years living in the Albany area while I was trying to get my radio career started and one thing I'll never forget doing was going to watch the rodeo at Double M Rodeo. The first time I remember going, I had to be seriously convinced by a friend of mine to go. He promised me that it was an experience like no other and after fighting him a bit, I agreed to go and he wasn't wrong, it was so much fun.

