Prom dress fairy granting wishes for metro-Atlanta teens

Illinois' Largest Dry Cleaner joins hands with Mothers Trust Foundation. As the world emerges from the pandemic that has interrupted our lives for more than two years, some activities are gradually getting back to normal. One such example for students in Lake County is the special rite of passage for high school students - their school prom. With that in mind, Zengeler Cleaners announced it is once again collecting lovingly worm prom dresses and accessories, partnering with Mothers Trust Foundation (MTF) of Lake Forest to distribute the dresses to thousands of northern Illinois high school women who otherwise could not afford to experience the joy of prom.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO