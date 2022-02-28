Prom dress fairy granting wishes for metro-Atlanta teens

A PFLAG chapter in eastern Contra Costa County is hosting its first-ever Pride Prom in April, inviting LGBTQ+ teens from all the local district's high schools to attend. The concept of a "queer prom" or Pride Prom is not new, but these kinds of events have not been too common around the Bay Area, despite the ever growing tide of out and proud LGBTQ youth. Down in Southern California, UC Riverside's Queer Alliance has been hosting a Pride Prom for both queer college students and those at local high schools and community colleges since 2003. And Santa Monica High School's LGTBQ youth group has been putting on a Queer Prom event for the past 11 years.
