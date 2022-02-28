ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prom dress fairy granting wishes for metro-Atlanta teens

fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizations gives away free prom dresses....

www.fox5atlanta.com

North Country Public Radio

Saranac Lake grants teen's wish with his own Winter Carnival parade

Saranac Lake is known for its Winter Carnival, especially the parade. People spend months planning the event- building floats, prepping costumes, and practicing dances. About a week after this year’s carnival, the village put on a second parade, organized in just days, granting a wish of a teenager from Oswego County.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
FOX59

Miami County organization looking to give away hundreds of prom dresses

PERU, Ind. — A mother-daughter duo in Miami County is working to make prom dreams come true by giving away free dresses.  So far, The Fairy Godmother Project of Miami County has collected hundreds to give away.  It’s open to any high school-aged girls.  Karen and Kara Baker say they understand how expensive these dresses can be, and they […]
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Mix 93.1

East Texas Non-Profit The Princess Closet Collecting Prom Dresses

With prom season rapidly approaching and prices for everything skyrocketing, affording this special night could be stressful for some teens, even parents. Thankfully, there's a local non-profit that hopes to be a blessing to young ladies who may need help finding the perfect dress this year. The Princess Closet Is...
One Green Planet

Daily Herald

Zengeler Cleaners announces 2022 Prom Dress Collection Drive

Illinois' Largest Dry Cleaner joins hands with Mothers Trust Foundation. As the world emerges from the pandemic that has interrupted our lives for more than two years, some activities are gradually getting back to normal. One such example for students in Lake County is the special rite of passage for high school students - their school prom. With that in mind, Zengeler Cleaners announced it is once again collecting lovingly worm prom dresses and accessories, partnering with Mothers Trust Foundation (MTF) of Lake Forest to distribute the dresses to thousands of northern Illinois high school women who otherwise could not afford to experience the joy of prom.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Prom Dress Giveaway Sunday, February 20

Find that perfect dress! Donated dresses for anyone who needs one. We have over 150 beautiful dresses donated by local families. We want others to have that Prom Dress that will make the Prom extra special. Event is Sunday, February 20 from 12:00-2:00 at Vernon Hills Golf Course, 291 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills.
VERNON HILLS, IL
WISH-TV

GVC Mortgage hosts Prom Dress Giveaway for Madison County students

As we head into prom season, we want to let you know of an opportunity for people to receive free prom dresses for those who can’t afford them. Tammy Carey and Mary Anne Wattleworth, owners of GVC Mortgage, which sponsors the giveaway joined us today to share all of the details you need to know and they brought models along to give us a preview of the dresses available.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
KEVN

Hippie Haven hosts 2nd Free Prom Dress Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Winter breezed by in Rapid City this year and with spring right around the corner, high schoolers may have prom on their mind. While it usually promises to be a memorable night, the price of a prom dress can be a big hurdle. To help...
RAPID CITY, SD
WNYT

Texas church's 'prom closet' offers thousands of free dresses

PLANO, Texas - It takes a village to raise a child, and it takes an army of volunteers to send them to prom. St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas, recently opened the doors to its 13th Annual Prom Closet. There are no church pews. There are just racks...
PLANO, TX
SFist

East Bay Groups Throwing Pride Prom For LGBTQ+ Teens

A PFLAG chapter in eastern Contra Costa County is hosting its first-ever Pride Prom in April, inviting LGBTQ+ teens from all the local district's high schools to attend. The concept of a "queer prom" or Pride Prom is not new, but these kinds of events have not been too common around the Bay Area, despite the ever growing tide of out and proud LGBTQ youth. Down in Southern California, UC Riverside's Queer Alliance has been hosting a Pride Prom for both queer college students and those at local high schools and community colleges since 2003. And Santa Monica High School's LGTBQ youth group has been putting on a Queer Prom event for the past 11 years.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

