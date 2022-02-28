ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World poverty to rise as climate change hits food supplies-UN panel

By Mark John
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Climate change and extreme weather are already hurting the world economy and if unchecked will plunge millions more into poverty while pushing up food prices and disrupting trade and labour markets, U.N. climate experts warned on Monday.

The finding was part of a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that concluded there remained only “a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a liveable and sustainable future for all”.

The report - the latest global consensus on climate science - made clear that climate change was impacting the world faster than scientists anticipated, even as countries failed to rein in carbon emissions driving the rise in global temperatures.

“Economic damages from climate change have been detected in climate-exposed sectors, with regional effects to agriculture, forestry, fishery, energy and tourism and through outdoor labour productivity,” the report summary said.

“Individual livelihoods have been affected through changes in agricultural productivity, impacts on human health and food security, destruction of homes and infrastructure, and loss of property and income, with adverse effects on gender and social equity,” it added.

It chose not to quantify the impact in global output terms, pointing to the wide range of existing estimates based on differing methodologies, but said disproportionate harm would be felt by poorer, more vulnerable economies.

“Significant regional variation in aggregate economic damages from climate change is projected with estimated economic damages per capita for developing countries often higher as a fraction of income,” it concluded.

Under what it called a “high vulnerability-high warming scenario”, it estimated that up to 183 million additional people would become undernourished in low-income countries due to climate change by 2050.

The report comes amid rising world fuel prices and inflation that have prompted some politicians to resist efforts to promote cleaner energy sources, arguing that doing so will only add to the overall cost of living for the poorest.

The IPCC report, however, focused on the inflationary risks of doing nothing to combat rising temperatures, citing notably how outdoors heat stress would make agricultural labour less productive, or prompt farm workers to shift to other sectors.

“This would cause negative consequences such as reduced food production and higher food prices,” it said, adding this would in turn lead to increased poverty, economic inequalities and involuntary migration to cities. (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Related
Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

UN: Climate change to uproot millions, especially in Asia

The walls of Saifullah's home in northern Jakarta are lined like tree rings, marking how high the floodwaters have reached each year—some more than four feet from the damp dirt floor. When the water gets too high, Saifullah, who like many Indonesians only uses one name, sends his family...
ENVIRONMENT
Vox

Climate change is already making parts of the world unlivable

Climate change is already testing the limits of what human communities can survive, and if warming isn’t kept in check, some of the most crowded parts of the planet will become practically unlivable. The temperatures are already getting too hot, disasters are becoming too severe, and the costs of staying put are becoming unbearable for millions of people. And the greatest impacts are on those least able to cope.
ENVIRONMENT
madison

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. Produced by more than 50 researchers from six continents, the report estimated...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Poverty#Un#U N
The Telegraph

U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
CBS News

Nearly all GOP governors call on White House to reverse energy decisions, boost energy production

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend global energy markets, nearly all of the country's Republican governors are calling on President Biden to boost domestic energy production, in some cases by reversing orders he signed in the opening days of his presidency to combat climate change, and to diversify U.S. sources of energy with measures like restarting work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Chile creates national park to save glaciers

Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change. A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.
AMERICAS
AFP

On land and sea, climate change causing 'irreversible' losses: UN

Climate change has already caused "irreversible losses" for Nature, UN experts have said, warning that if emissions are not cut quickly, warming could trigger chain reactions with potentially catastrophic effects for all species, including humans. All forms of life on Earth are linked together by a vast web of causes and consequences, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said in a new report on the impacts of global warming published this week. Those effects are severe and wide ranging across the world's natural habitats. "Climate change has caused substantial damages, and increasingly irreversible losses, in terrestrial, freshwater and coastal and open marine ecosystems," the IPPC says in its key Summary for Policymakers.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine’s request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova. In a statement, the...
WORLD
