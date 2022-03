If you’re based in or around New York City this winter, you’ve likely noticed that the weather has frequently been warmer than in previous years. A few days this season have even seen record high temperatures. Venture to the other side of the world, though, and you might well notice something different — namely, snow. Lots and lots of snow. This winter has seen records set for the amount of snow fallen in Japan — and winter isn’t over yet.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO