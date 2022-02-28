ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Breakdown: More Than 3 Billion Lives Now Threatened By Global Warming, UN Warns

By David Vetter
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Human-caused climate change is now dealing damage to every region of the world, with almost half of humanity at risk of increasing harm to their lives and livelihoods, concludes a landmark UN report released today. In its report focusing on the impacts of global warming on people and the...

The Independent

Global warming ‘turning landscapes into tinderboxes,’ UN wildfires report warns

Global warming is turning landscapes into “tinderboxes”, according to a new United Nations report warning wildfires are expected to happen more often and become more intense when they do. The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) estimated there would be a 50 per cent increase in extreme fires by the end of the century, with the rise partially driven by the climate crisis. The new report on the “rising threat” of wildfires said there needed to be a shift in government spending on preventing the blazes from happening in the first place, rather than just reacting when they do. Wildfires struck...
ENVIRONMENT
Boston Globe

Climate forecasters warn of a ‘global wildfire crisis’

A landmark United Nations report has concluded that the risk of devastating wildfires around the world will surge in coming decades as climate change further intensifies what the report described as a “global wildfire crisis.”. The scientific assessment is the first by the organization’s environmental authority to evaluate wildfire...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN — (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
#Nature Climate Change#Water Desalination#Climate Science#Un
Forbes

Forbes

