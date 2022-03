Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness movie theater standee has been spotted – and man does it look epic! Marvel Studios' marketing approach to Doctor Strange 2 continues to impress, as the theater standee is a full-on display of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange breaking through the mirrored pane of the Marvel Multiverse. Like the official poster for Multiverse of Madness, the theater standee has "shards" of broken pane that each seem to tease Marvel Multiverse surprises waiting for fans – although this life-sized version of the image doesn't seem to give as much away as the poster...

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO