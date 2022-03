INDIANAPOLIS — Former Georgia Bulldogs guard Justin Shaffer, a Cedar Grove High School graduate, wouldn’t mind staying close to home to play in the NFL. During his NFL scouting combine interview Thursday, Shaffer said he’s spoken with the Falcons, Cowboys, Raiders and Cardinals, among others. His meetings with the Falcons went well, he said, and “It’d mean a lot” to join his hometown franchise, especially because his family wouldn’t have to travel far to see him play.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO