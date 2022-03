One of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness's producers is teasing an unexpected team-up with Scarlet Witch. In an interview with Disney's D23 Magazine, Richie Palmer says that fans should expect the unexpected when it comes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen's characters in the upcoming MCU blockbuster. A lot of exciting things are on the horizon for Marvel fans and it feels like that trailer was just the tip of the iceberg. The Direct managed to transcribe some of the exchange and Palmer pointed to the fact that a lot of people have been waiting for Wanda and Strange to work together for ages. As far as the former Sorcerer Supreme goes, he's been a willing dance partner in recent months. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness looks to take up the same strands as Spider-Man: No Way Home did. Check out what the producer had to say right here.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO