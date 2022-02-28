EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

BOSTON (CBS) — A new climate report from the United Nations came with a dire warning: we are running out of ways to adapt to climate change. There is increasing danger to people, plants, animals, ecosystems, and economies with the people at risk in the billions and potential damages in the trillions of dollars. “There is a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future on the planet,” said Hans-Otto Portner who is Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. If countries don’t do more to adapt to warming, there will be an unavoidable increase in risks. According to the...

