Environment

EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

By SETH BORENSTEIN, FRANK JORDANS - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

The United Nations has a new report out Monday on how climate change is harming people and the planet. These...

www.wcn247.com

The Independent

UN report paints bleak picture of climate danger ‘already upon us’

Climate change is causing widespread loss and damage to lives, livelihoods, homes and natural habitats – with more severe effects to come, the UN has said.Already some of the impacts of global warming are irreversible, as nature and humans are pushed to the limits of their ability to adapt to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said.Any further delays to curb greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to already inevitable climate change will see humanity miss a “brief and rapidly closing window” to secure a liveable and sustainable future, the report warns.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the report...
ENVIRONMENT
News On 6

UN Climate Report: 'Atlas Of Human Suffering' Worse, Bigger

A new United Nations report on how climate change harms people and the environment reads like an atlas of human and planetary suffering. Monday's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details how climate change is already deadly with extreme weather, such as floods, storms, droughts and heat waves. But that's nothing.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Analysis-Who Pays? UN Climate Report Reignites Global Fight For Compensation

With this week's U.N. climate science report laying bare the staggering economic costs and losses already faced from climate change, an inevitable question arises: who should pay?. Within U.N. climate negotiations, "loss and damage" refers to the costs countries are incurring from climate-related impacts and disasters - costs that disproportionately...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

UN Releases Climate Report: What It Means For New England Residents, Economies

BOSTON (CBS) — A new climate report from the United Nations came with a dire warning: we are running out of ways to adapt to climate change. There is increasing danger to people, plants, animals, ecosystems, and economies with the people at risk in the billions and potential damages in the trillions of dollars. “There is a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future on the planet,” said Hans-Otto Portner who is Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. If countries don’t do more to adapt to warming, there will be an unavoidable increase in risks. According to the...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

'Delay Means Death' - UN Climate Report Urges Immediate, Drastic Action

Climate change is already disrupting billions of lives and humanity is not doing enough to limit the suffering, the United Nations climate science panel warned in a major report on Monday. Noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts, the report calls for...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBO

'Every second counts': Global reactions to UN climate report

BERLIN — (AP) — A panel of scientists convened by the United Nations has published a report on the impact that climate change has had, is having and will have on the planet, including on the natural world and human civilization. The report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concludes that nearly half the world's population already faces significant risk from global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Chile creates national park to save glaciers

Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change. A recent study by the University of Chile said glaciers in the central part of the country, which includes the new park, are shrinking due to global warming.
AMERICAS
Gothamist.com

What the UN climate report predicts for NYC

New York needs to cease using fossil fuels immediately and move toward renewable sources of energy in order to limit the inevitable impact of climate change, experts said in response to the latest United Nations climate change report. The report’s predictions for low-lying coastal cities like New York City are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

'Liveable future' at risk, UN climate report warns

A landmark UN report said Monday that time had nearly run out to ensure a "liveable future" for all, detailing a horrifying "atlas of human suffering" and warning that far worse was to come. Species extinction, ecosystem collapse, insect-borne disease, deadly heatwaves and megastorms, water shortages, reduced crop yields -- all are measurably worse due to rising temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said. In the last year alone, the world has seen a cascade of unprecedented floods, heatwaves and wildfires across four continents. Such events will accelerate in coming decades even if the fossil fuel pollution driving climate change is rapidly brought to heel, the 195-nation IPCC warned.
ENVIRONMENT
morningbrew.com

Another troubling climate report from the UN

🌍 Another troubling climate report: A highly anticipated report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change concluded there is a “brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.” It warned of certain “tipping points” that could increase climate risks if global temperatures exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels (it’s already increased 1.1 degrees).
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

New UN report set to paint stark picture of impacts of climate change

The latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sets out climate impacts, adaptation and vulnerabilities. A new UN science report is set to send what may be the starkest warning yet about the impacts of climate change on people and the planet. The assessment is the second in...
ENVIRONMENT

