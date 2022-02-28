ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Pennsylvania liquor panel ends sale of Russian-made products

By The Associated Press
The State
 5 days ago

The panel that regulates the sale of alcohol in Pennsylvania has ordered the removal of Russian-made products to show solidarity and support for the people of Ukraine. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board took the action Sunday in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The board's...

