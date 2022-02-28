ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FDA Strikes Off Reata Pharma's Bardoxolone Application For Rare Kidney Disease

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiReb_0eR6gzPk00

The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RETA) application seeking approval for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.

  • The agency concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone effectively slows the loss of kidney function and reduces the risk of progression to kidney failure.
  • The FDA has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone.
  • In December, The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the agency should not approve Reata's bardoxolone methyl capsules.
  • In addition, the FDA needs the company to address whether bardoxolone has a clinically relevant effect on the QT interval and show that the demonstrated clinical benefits of bardoxolone outweigh its risks.
  • Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney.
  • Price Action: RETA shares closed higher by 2.15% at $26.13 on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Reata Pharmaceuticals down 5% on FDA rejection, revenue miss

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) are continuing to struggle in premarket trading after announcing Q4 2021 results that missed on the top line. Reata (RETA) had a tough end to last week when after Friday's market close, the company said it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA on bardoxolone for the treatment of chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Chronic Kidney Disease#Kidney Function#Reta#Ckd#Alport Syndrome
biospace.com

Mallinckrodt Kidney Drug Derailed Again by FDA CRL

A forced change to a new packaging and labeling manufacturing facility has derailed the potential approval of Mallinckrodt's investigational hepatorenal syndrome (HRS) treatment, terlipressin. The Ireland-based company announced this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter to the company for terlipressin, a drug that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

BJ's Opens Four New Clubs

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) said it is continuing its expansion by opening four new clubs as part of the first phase of its 2022 development plans. The newest clubs will be located in Warwick, Rhode Island, Lady Lake, Florida, Canton, Michigan, and Greenburgh, New York. The Florida,...
CANTON, MI
Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
INDUSTRY
verywellhealth.com

What Are Risk Factors for Diabetic Kidney Disease?

Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney disease. An estimated 1 in 3 adults with diabetes may develop kidney disease (also called diabetic nephropathy) in their lifetime. Diabetes is a condition characterized by an inability to regulate blood sugar levels. Chronically high blood sugar levels are toxic to small blood vessels and causes injury to the kidneys over time. When your kidneys are damaged, they begin to lose their ability to filter blood effectively.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Benzinga

Clones Versus Seeds: What's The Best Way To Grow A Cannabis Product?

Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Why Indigenous Cannabis Operators Remain Optimistic Despite Government Hurdles

Several Indigenous hemp and marijuana operators tell Benzinga that a growing opportunity exists, but investing and scalability hurdles persist in several forms. While contending with state and federal encumbrances, some see a substantial potential to enhance their tribes and Indian Country as a whole. Cultural and Regulatory Differences, Just Like...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Top 10 Stock Holdings Of Berkshire Hathaway And Warren Buffett

Legendary investor Warren Buffett's ability to identify and buy the stock of up-and-coming publicly traded companies has been key to the success of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B). Along with owning Geico, Dairy Queen, Duracell, Fruit of the Loom, See’s Candies and other companies, Berkshire Hathaway owns large stakes in...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
31K+
Followers
112K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy