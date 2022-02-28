FDA Strikes Off Reata Pharma's Bardoxolone Application For Rare Kidney Disease
The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RETA) application seeking approval for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome.
- The agency concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone effectively slows the loss of kidney function and reduces the risk of progression to kidney failure.
- The FDA has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone.
- In December, The FDA's Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the agency should not approve Reata's bardoxolone methyl capsules.
- In addition, the FDA needs the company to address whether bardoxolone has a clinically relevant effect on the QT interval and show that the demonstrated clinical benefits of bardoxolone outweigh its risks.
- Alport syndrome is a rare, genetic form of CKD caused by mutations in the genes encoding type IV collagen, a major structural component of the glomerular basement membrane in the kidney.
