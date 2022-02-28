ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using QR codes on plaster casts: empowering patients to self-manage

Nursing Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article describes how QR codes attached to plaster casts provided patients with direct access to a website with specific information about caring for their cast and their recovery. This initiative won the Nursing Times Technology and Data in Nursing award in 2021. Abstract. An audit found that patients...

www.nursingtimes.net

pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Parking Operators Trying to Combat QR Code Fraud; Trax, Raistone Partner on Invoice Payment Extensions

Today in the connected economy, Massmart enhances eCommerce offerings in South Africa thanks to a partnership with Mastercard, and Nepal becomes the first country outside India to utilize its UPI system. Also, the travel industry is among the latest to embrace buy now, pay later (BNPL) installments. Mastercard recently partnered...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Using Hypnosis to Help a Patient With Cancer

When using hypnosis, the mind can focus on a comfortable thought rather than illness-associated discomfort. A patient can imagine manipulating levers, dials, or buttons that change the quality of their discomfort. Learning to be calm and stay in the moment can help patients better maintain an emotional equilibrium. Maintaining an...
HEALTH
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE

