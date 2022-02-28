ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Using Andersen’s model of health care utilization to assess factors associated with COVID-19 testing among adults in nine low-and middle-income countries: an online survey

By Supa Pengid
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 265 (2022) Cite this article. This study aimed to investigate, using Andersen’s model of health care utilization, factors associated with COVID-19 testing among adults in nine low- and middle- income countries. Methods. In between 10 December 2020 and 9 February...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Nature.com

Health care and rehabilitation services utilization, benefits and satisfaction: a community survey of individuals with spinal cord injury in Thailand

This study aimed to explore and report on health care and rehabilitation service utilization, rehabilitation service benefits, and levels of satisfaction of individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) living in communities in Thailand. Setting. Four rehabilitation facilities in Thailand, two university hospitals (Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai HospitalÂ in Chiang Mai...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 clinical trials disproportionately run out of high-income countries

New research has shown that COVID-19 clinical trials are being disproportionately run out of high-income countries. Published in Jama Network Open and led by researchers from the Doherty Institute and The George Institute, the study found the majority of randomized clinical trials for COVID-19 are being performed in high-income countries, clearly misrepresenting the global burden of the disease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
