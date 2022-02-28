Cost-effectiveness of comprehensive preventive measures for coal workers’ pneumoconiosis in China
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 266 (2022) Cite this article. Coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP) remains one of the most severe occupational diseases in China. Despite the implementation of CWP comprehensive preventive measures, the unreasonable allocation of investment by coal enterprises limits the effect of preventing CWP, especially when...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0