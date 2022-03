This viral salmon rice bowl trend has been all over TikTok recently. With over 5 million views, Emily Mariko, the original creator of this viral recipe seemed to take over the app with this recipe. Unfortunately, the original recipe is made with real fish and dairy. Luckily, some vegan TikTok users saw this as an opportunity to create a veganized version so everyone can enjoy this recipe and no one ever feels left out! Danielle Brown, aka @HealthyGirlKitchen shows us step by step how to make this vegan salmon rice bowl so we can decide for ourselves if it’s worth the hype.

