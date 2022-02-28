Hoos Get Three Home Runs In 6-4 Loss At UNCG

Deadlocked in a 3-3 tie headed into the seventh inning, Mandeville exploded for four runs as the Skippers rallied for a 7-4 District 6-5A win at Fontainebleau on March 3. "We have always been rivals with Fontainebleau, and they have always been a solid team," said Mandeville's Ashlyn Holliday, who belted a 2-run home run in the seventh. "Our infield has really come together, and our outfield is great. When I got up at the plate, my thoughts were to just move the base runner and to put the bat on the ball. I came back from shoulder surgery last year, and I didn't get to play at all. Coming into the season, I was nervous about facing live pitching, but my teammates and coaches have really helped me to settle in, and it's been great."

