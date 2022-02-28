ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoos Get Three Home Runs In 6-4 Loss At UNCG

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO, N.C. – The Virginia softball team (9-6) got three home runs, but a big third inning by the Spartans proved to be too much to overcome as the Cavaliers fell at UNCG (9-4) on Sunday by a score of 6-4. Sarah Coon, Katie Goldberg and Lauren VanAssche all hit home...

State
Virginia State
