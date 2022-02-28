ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GSK's to float consumer arm on London market in July

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Feb 28 (Reuters) - GSK said on Monday it would float its consumer healthcare business on the London stock market in July, confirming listing plans amid market jitters and after rejecting overtures from Unilever in recent days.

The business, which GSK has said would be called Haleon and the world’s largest in the sector, would expect to set an initial dividend at the lower end of a 30-50% payout rate, it added.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Oligarchs’ exit takes the heat out of London’s high-end property market

Some of London’s wealthiest émigrés gathered for champagne and a speech by Mikhail Gorbachev in the early days of the financial crisis. The former Soviet premier was the guest of Trevor Abrahmsohn, an estate agent to celebrities and billionaires, who was celebrating his company’s 30th anniversary in the lavish London mansion he had just sold to a Kazakh businesswoman for £50m.
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

GSK unveils its new consumer brands spin-off name: Haleon

GSK has revealed that its consumer healthcare business, whose brands include Sensodyne toothpaste, Voltaren and Panadol painkillers, will be called Haleon following its planned spinoff and London stock market listing this summer. The drugmaker said Haleon (pronounced “Hay-Lee-On”) was inspired by the merging of the words “Hale”, which is an...
BUSINESS
Reuters

GSK to name consumer healthcare unit 'Haleon' after spin-off

Feb 22 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) said on Tuesday its consumer healthcare venture with Pfizer (PFE.N) will be named Haleon, as the British drugmaker confirmed the business will be spun off in mid-2022 as planned after having rejected overtures from Unilever (ULVR.L). Last June, GSK announced plans to divest the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gsk#Unilever#Uk
Seeking Alpha

GlaxoSmithKline eyes listing of consumer business in July

On Monday, GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) announced it would carry out the proposed demerger and listing of its consumer healthcare business in July. Following a shareholder vote for approval, the unit jointly owned by the U.K. pharma giant with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is expected to obtain “a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, with ADRs listed in the US,” the company said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Russian woman whose diamond dealer husband says he is on the run from Putin's hit squads is sued over £250,000 bill for fountains and garden lights at her £22m Surrey home

A Russian woman whose husband is 'apparently' on 'the Kremlin's most-wanted list' has been sued by a company which installed fountains and garden lights at her '£22 million' home in Surrey. GSL Installations says Elsina Khayrova, 33, owes nearly £250,000 for the garden installations at her mansion. Ms...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
U.K.
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

France seizes Rosneft boss's yacht as it tried to flee

PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

London Heathrow Airport Aims To Reopen Terminal 4 By July

Heathrow Airport is dusting off the check-in desks as preparations have started to reopen Terminal 4 ahead of the summer holiday rush. The terminal has been closed to most passengers since the start of the pandemic as operations were scaled back. However, it had a brief stint as an arrivals centre for those travelling from red list countries.
WORLD
Telegraph

Arm’s new chief culls leadership ahead of blockbuster float

The new chief executive of Arm has ordered a leadership clear-out that will see half of the British microchip maker’s top executives leave ahead of a blockbuster float in the next year. Arm’s chief technology officer Dipesh Patel, legal chief Carolyn Herzog and chief strategy officer Jason Zajac have...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's Prada says it is suspending retail operations in Russia

MILAN (Reuters) - The Milan-based luxury group Prada has suspended its retail operations in Russia, it said in a statement on Saturday, following a slew of other leading brands who have already announced similar moves. “Our primary concern is for all colleagues and their families affected by the tragedy in...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic in the market's selloff, and perhaps some opportunistic buying

The Arms Index, which is a volume-weighted breadth measure, suggests there is no panic in the stock market's selloff on Thursday in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and there may even be some opportunistic buying. The Arms Index tends to rise above zero during market selloffs, as declining stocks tend to see proportionally more volume than advancing stocks, with readings of 2.000 and above suggesting panic-like behavior. But in midday trading Thursday, the Arms Index is below zero, at 0.970 for the NYSE and at 0.811 for the Nasdaq. The number of declining stocks is outnumbering advancers by about 3.0 to 1 on the Big Board and by about 2.3 to 1 on the Nasdaq, while the volume of declining stocks is outnumbering advancing volume by about 2.9 to 1 on the NYSE and by only about 1.8 to 1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%, after being down as much as 3.4% at its intraday low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 667 points, but pared earlier losses of as much as 859 points earlier, while the S&P 500 shed 1.2% to pare earlier losses of as much as 2.6%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) shares rose 3.5% to $9.45 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $573.3 million. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) stock moved upwards by 3.01% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock moved upwards...
Reuters

Reuters

345K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy