Daybreak wakes you up with a tune!

Temperatures out the door will be in the mid to upper teens out the door. If low temperatures fail to dip below 15°F, we will have a Top 5 warmest overnight low of the month of February. Clouds will start to clear some by morning, so sunglasses would be recommended with partly cloudy skies overall for the day Monday. Temperatures eventually top 30 everywhere by around noon.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We may reach 50 degrees over the weekend (the overnight GFSX gives G.R. 48° late Saturday night), it’s just a speed bump in a continued cool pattern. The above map is the 30-day GFS Extended Forecast. There’s blue (cool) from the northern...
We may reach 50° over the weekend (the overnight GFSX gives G.R. 48° late Saturday night), it’s just a speed bump in a continued cool pattern. The above map is the 30-day GFS Extended Forecast. There’s blue (cool) from the northern Midwest, across the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Warmer than average conditions are forecast in the Southeast and in the dry Southern Plains (they need rain).
CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area.
A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana.
Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours.
Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes.
The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight.
Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees.
Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.
The National Weather Service is predicting a variety of weather hazards across much of the nation over the weekend. The weather agency warns of tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail across portions of the western and central U.S. in addition to record-breaking warm temperatures in the east. "A storm system pushing...
Above is the high/low temperature forecast from the overnight GFS model. The models have been pretty consistent at giving G.R. peak temps. this weekend from the mid 50s to low 60s. There is also a chance of a thunderstorm this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk Area...
