Daybreak wakes you up with a tune!

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGR community leaves flowers, cards at St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church. Deputies: Man, relative argued before self-defense stabbing. MDOT program looks to improve bridge construction efficiency. New technology helps doctors fight rare diseases faster. Town...

www.woodtv.com

KAAL-TV

Wake-Up Weather: Monday Morning

Temperatures out the door will be in the mid to upper teens out the door. If low temperatures fail to dip below 15°F, we will have a Top 5 warmest overnight low of the month of February. Clouds will start to clear some by morning, so sunglasses would be recommended with partly cloudy skies overall for the day Monday. Temperatures eventually top 30 everywhere by around noon.
WOOD

Dragons, tacos and a whole lot of fun!

PD: Suspect in custody after 2 stabbed in break-in Search paused until Thursday in Amber Griffin murder case. The Informant: Q&A with Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker. The Informant: Small-town man plays big-time role in kidnapping plot. Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 030222. AG sues Morrow Dam operators over...
WOOD

Routine Vaccines Fall During Pandemic

Ukrianian women, children free as men stay to fight Russian invaders. Butterflies are Blooming at Meijer Gardens starting Tuesday. Ukrainians call on West to do more to deter Russia. Biden addresses weary public in high-stakes State of the Union. Former National Security adviser to discuss Ukraine at GRCC. Daybreak wakes...
WOOD

Ash Wednesday begins Lenten season

Today is Ash Wednesday, which marks the beginning of the six-week Lenten season leading up to Easter. The ashes represent a number of things, including a call to repentance. (March 2, 2022)
WOOD

50° This Weekend – Not Spring for Good

We may reach 50° over the weekend (the overnight GFSX gives G.R. 48° late Saturday night), it’s just a speed bump in a continued cool pattern. The above map is the 30-day GFS Extended Forecast. There’s blue (cool) from the northern Midwest, across the Great Lakes to the Northeast. Warmer than average conditions are forecast in the Southeast and in the dry Southern Plains (they need rain).
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms, Isolated Tornadoes Possible

CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms moving out of Iowa where there was a tornado outbreak Saturday night are significant. Severe thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes are possible in the Chicago area. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued until midnight for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana. Round one of storms, which is expected to be weaker, arrived around 8 p.m. with gusty storms and downpours. Round two of storms will come along with a cold front and will include the possibility of tornadoes. The greater threat is the western fringe of the Chicago area, but storms may persist as they move east toward the metro after midnight. Sunday will be breezy and much cooler with partly cloudy skies. High will reach 50 degrees. Rain may change to snow early Monday leading to minor accumulation of less than 2 inches.
WOOD

60 Degrees Over the Weekend? Followed by a Snowstorm?

Above is the high/low temperature forecast from the overnight GFS model. The models have been pretty consistent at giving G.R. peak temps. this weekend from the mid 50s to low 60s. There is also a chance of a thunderstorm this weekend. The Storm Prediction Center has a Slight Risk Area...
KENT COUNTY, MI

