ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Watch your speed: Troopers issue 77 speeding tickets on I-4 express lanes opening weekend

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBJik_0eR6dG6C00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said it issued 77 speeding tickets on the I-4 express lanes opening weekend.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Troopers said the highest speed was 101 mph in a posted 60 mph limit.

They said there were also drivers stopped for speeding in the high 90s.

Drivers that were stopped for speeding told troopers that they thought they could go faster in the express lanes.

“It’s almost like you’re in your own little world out there and I think drivers are getting a false sense of security and going as fast as they can,” said Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes.

The speed limits on the express lanes are the same as the mainline of I-4. The lanes are meant for people to avoid heavy congestion along the mainline.

“We will continue to conduct traffic enforcement within the express lanes,” Montes said.

The Florida Department of Preliminary traffic data shows there were nearly 190,000 transactions in the I-4 Express lanes between 8 a.m. and midnight on Saturday, and 260,000 transactions between midnight and midnight on Sunday, Feb. 27. All of those transactions were free from tolls.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#The Lanes#I 4 Express#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Drive-by shooting under investigation in Titusville

TITUSVILLE , Fla. — Titusville police detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:45 p.m. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Hopkins Avenue and Roosevelt Street. According to the preliminary investigation, the victim, an adult male, and another man were walking...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy