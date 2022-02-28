ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns

By Rebecca Hersher
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billions of people on every continent are suffering because of climate change, according to a major new United Nations report released on Monday. And governments must do a better job of protecting the most vulnerable communities while also rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The report by nearly 300 top...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Beast

Attention-Hungry Kim Jong Un Makes Putin’s Bloodbath All About Him

SEOUL—Vladimir Putin has a soulmate in Pyongyang in the form of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un. Hours before Putin ordered his nuclear forces to go on high alert, North Korea put out an analysis showing the parallel between Putin’s fears and Kim’s need for nukes and missiles in the face of demands by the U.S. and its allies for denuclearization.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Heat Waves#Greenhouse Gas#U N#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy