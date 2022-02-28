ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, VA

16-year-old boy rescued after falling down 30-foot well

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
ESSEX COUNTY, Va. — A 16-year-old boy had to be rescued by multiple agencies Sunday evening after he fell into a 30-foot well.

The Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department and Tappahannock Rescue Squad arrived to the scene on Rose Mount Road just before 4 p.m. The said the boy was partially submerged in water in the well.

They requested assistance the Regional Tech Rescue Team, which included crews from Hanover County's Fire-EMS Technical Rescue Team.

Hanover firefighters arrived and set up hauling systems and lowered one of their crew members into the well. Both the crew member and the boy were then safely hoisted out of the well.

The boy was then assessed by a Life Evac helicopter crew. Officials said he was in stable condition at the time.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS also assisted with their Technical Rescue Team for manpower of the hauling systems, as well as coordinating a backup plan with Hanover Fire-EMS. Officials said Chesterfield also assisted with the final setup for the patient's removal.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

