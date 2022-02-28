ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for Ukraine to be given immediate EU membership

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Lynq_0eR6Y2ve00

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the European Union (EU) to allow Ukraine to be a part of the bloc immediately under a special procedure to defend itself from the Russian invasion of the country that entered its fifth day on Monday.

“We ask the European Union for Ukraine’s immediate accession under a new special procedure,” he said in a video speech.

“Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I’m sure that’s fair. I am sure we deserve it,” Mr Zelensky added.

The 44-year-old president, addressing Russian soldiers, asked them to lay down their weapons and leave the country. “Abandon your equipment. Get out of here. Don’t believe your commanders. Don’t believe your propagandists. Just save your lives,” he said.

Mr Zelensky claimed over 4,500 Russian soldiers had already lost their lives in the war.

According to reports, the Ukrainian president had earlier told the bloc’s leaders during a video conference that “this might be the last time you see me alive”.

His recent plea comes as Belarus readies to host the first peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations at its border on Monday. The Ukrainian presidency, in a statement, demanded an “immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine”.

The comedian-turned-president also said authorities would release convicts with combat experience to defend the nation. “We have taken a decision which is not easy from the moral point of view, but which is useful from the point of view of our defences,” he said.

The president also issued a call to foreign nationals who are “friends of peace and democracy” to travel to the country to fight against Russian troops.

“Anyone who wants to join the defence of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals,” he said, calling Russia ’s invasion the “beginning of a war against Europe”.

The EU, meanwhile, said it will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund weapon supplies to Ukraine and ban pro-Kremlin media.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the EU, said the 27-nation bloc would take the unprecedented step of enforcing a “ban [on] the Kremlin’s media machine”, including the state-owned news outlets Russia Today and Sputnik and their subsidiaries.

The Kremlin has, however, accused the bloc of hostile behaviour towards Russia, saying weapons supplies to Ukraine were dangerous and destabilising . It added that the EU’s move proved that Moscow was right in efforts to demilitarise its neighbour.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
Bangor Daily News

Not even Ukraine’s leaders are buying the American hype about a Russian invasion

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. On Jan. 18, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “our assessment has been that [a Russian invasion of Ukraine] could happen any...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japanese billionaire donates 1 billion yen to Ukraine and calls Russian invasion ‘challenge to democracy’

A Japanese billionaire pledged one billion yen (£6.5m) to the government of Ukraine for humanitarian aid in the wake of the Russian invasion of the country.Hiroshi Mikitani, the founder and CEO of Rakuten, a Japanese company that specialises in e-trade and other online services, announced on Twitter on Sunday that he wrote to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky informing him of his decision to donate the amount.“Consulting with my family, we Mikitani family, have decided to donate 1 billion yen to Ukraine,” he wrote.The tweet also included the letter to Mr Zelenksy and added: “Our hearts are with you.”Mr Mikitani told...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Eu Membership#Eu#The European Union#Russian#Europeans#Ukrainians
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
CBS News

Cruz says Russia is invading Ukraine because of Biden's "enormous" mistakes

Republican Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday said Russia is invading Ukraine "because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made." "What we're seeing right now is the most serious military conflict in Europe since World War II," Cruz told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa on Thursday. "It is devastating, and unfortunately, I expect it's likely to get worse before it gets better. What is frustrating is that what is happening right now was entirely avoidable. The reason that Russia is invading Ukraine is because of enormous mistakes that the Biden administration has made, and two in particular."
FOREIGN POLICY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
WCBD Count on 2

Lindsey Graham: Putin is doing “exactly what Hitler did” as Russia begins invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday called for tougher sanctions against the Russian government — and oligarchs — just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin issued decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist-led Ukrainian regions, effectively setting the foundation for a Russian incursion into the sovereign country. Graham doubled down on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

The Independent

532K+
Followers
180K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy