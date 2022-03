More can be done to analyse the effects of the “poverty premium” that people pay for some financial services, a boss at the City regulator has told MPs.The poverty premium means some people on lower incomes may find themselves paying more for basic services or struggle to access them at all.Sheldon Mills, executive director, consumers and competition, Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), was asked by MPs sitting on the Treasury Committee about his assessment of the state of financial inclusion at the moment in the UK.He said: “The starting point is that whether we have an objective on financial inclusion is...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO