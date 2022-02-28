ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostro Group Acquires FX and CFDs Broker Scope Markets

By Arnab Shome
 5 days ago

Scope Markets Group, one of the popular forex and CFDs trading brands, announced on Monday that it has been acquired by Roger Hambury’s Rostro Group in an all-cash deal. The deal will be funded with Rostro’s existing cash reserves, but the financial terms of it were not...

