Map of the UK where nobody lives

You may think you live in the middle of nowhere. If there are houses even a kilometre around you, think again.

The UK is actually covered in greenery . As a staggering report from the BBC found, only 5.9 per cent of the land in the country is actually built on.

The lowest proportion is found in Scotland , where only 2.1 per cent of land is built on.

This has been further visualised, in graphics tweeted by an expert.

Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer and associate director at the Pew Research Center, tweeted:

He followed up the map with a thread of tweets detailing the same data for different countries.

As some people pointed out, there are issues with presenting the map purely as unexplored land for building:

Some also complained that their areas were incorrectly marked as uninhabited:

