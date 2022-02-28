ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Progressives Get Wrong About the Gilded Age

By Adrian Wooldridge
Washington Post
 5 days ago

It was a giant ad on the side of a double-decker bus that did it. I have finally succumbed to a barrage of publicity and started to watch “The Gilded Age.” I haven’t thought much of it so far. The HBO extravaganza has all the ingredients that made “Downton Abbey” a...

Related
Primetimer

Why is The Gilded Age portraying the robber barons as heroes?

Julian Fellowes "has always been as invested in portraying the preposterousness of the rich as he is their ultimate humanity," says Phillip Maciak. "And, to its credit, the show clearly understands the failings of its luridly wealthy characters. But, because the tone of this particular series is so avowedly light, it’s committed to a project of rehabilitation for nearly all of them." He adds: "The show seems indebted to the literary aesthetic of great Gilded Age novelists like Henry James and Edith Wharton, and advance press for the series made sure to acknowledge these literary forebears. But, despite occasional dark turns, The Gilded Age has none of Wharton or James’ invigorating mercilessness. Those novelists elaborately described the sorts of interiors, domestic and psychological, we see onscreen here, but they were never this gentle. The nineteenth century New York of the American realists and naturalists was a pretty nasty place, but, over and again, the New York of Fellowes’ show simply isn’t. In this, The Gilded Age takes much the same tone as Shonda Rhimes’ Regency era romance Bridgerton—down to its fanfic approach to literary influence—when it really ought to feel more like Succession."
TV SERIES
Boston Globe

How to immerse yourself in ‘The Gilded Age’ of New York, or at least get a glimpse of it

NEW YORK — “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes made it exceedingly easy for devotees of his beloved British drama to explore the locations featured in the show. True “Downton” aficionados know that they can travel to the English countryside and explore Highclere Castle, which serves as the stand-in for the palatial home of the Crawley clan. It’s a very straightforward pilgrimage to get in touch with your inner Dowager Countess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Collider

The 10 Best Characters of 'The Gilded Age,' Ranked

If there’s one thing that Julian Fellowes has proven time and time again, it’s that audiences just can’t stay away from a frothy period drama. Several years after the conclusion of his mega-hit Downton Abbey, he’s back at it with The Gilded Age, set amidst the staggering opulence of New York City during the late 1800s.
TV SERIES
TODAY.com

‘The Gilded Age’ gives viewers a rare glimpse into the 19th-century Black elite

In HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age,” a frequently glossed-over aspect of African American history is put in the spotlight. School textbooks documenting this time in history would have you believe that the era’s rapid economic and social growth can be credited solely to the likes of Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt. In truth, people of color also made significant contributions to the American economy of the 19th century and its vast accumulation of wealth. With its small lineup of impressive African American characters, “The Gilded Age” highlights a time in history when African Americans did more than just escape to New York to seize their freedom — they made history.Episode four of the new series (brought to life by "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes) dives deeper into this overlooked aspect of history by way of the character Peggy Scott (Denée Benton). The episode takes us to Peggy’s borough of New York, away from the gold-lacquered neighborhood where the white elites live, and to the thriving African American community where her family lives. Peggy’s parents own a beautiful brownstone (complete with staff) and are educated and business-minded. They are an example of their environment, where African American men and women formed social clubs, threw opulent celebrations, and flourished. Peggy’s father, Arthur (John Douglas Thompson), owns a pharmacy and her mother, Dorothy (Audra McDonald), is a pianist.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
