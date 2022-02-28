ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brimfield, IL

How tough schedules prepared Morton, Brimfield and Fieldcrest for IHSA supersectionals

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XtdBq_0eR6VFzx00

Tough competition has played a big factor for Brimfield, Fieldcrest and Morton in advancing to the Elite Eight.

Each of the three girls' basketball teams has loaded up on facing the state’s best teams to ensure the deepest possible postseason run. The trio of programs will play in Monday’s supersectionals with a berth in the state finals on the line.

2022 IHSA girls basketball brackets: Peoria-area postseason schedules, scores and pairings

Brimfield schedule is 'way beneficial’

No team — regardless of class — can boast the strength of the schedule Brimfield has put together. The top-ranked Indians (29-4) head into the Class 1A Mount Sterling Brown County Supersectional against No. 2 Okawville (29-2) at 7 p.m. Monday looks for their first state finals appearance since a 2009 Class 1A fourth-place finish.

“This is what we’ve been working towards,” Brimfield senior Ella Lune said following last Thursday’s sectional title win. “I’m really proud of us and I’m really happy for us that we’ve gotten here and it’s just going to go up from here.”

During the regular season, Brimfield twice faced the top-ranked teams in Class 2A — Winnebago, then Quincy Notre Dame. Class 3A No. 1 Geneseo also appeared on the slate, as did Morton and Peoria Notre Dame, which were both ranked second at the time of the meeting.

All told, Brimfield suffered all four of its losses to those teams, except for beating No. 1 QND by 24 points on Feb. 9. Not to mention holding wins over 2A Sweet Sixteen participants Canton and Paris.

This was all done by design, according to coach Maribeth Dura.

“You can’t play those tough teams, those 3A teams, unless the team is all aboard,” Dura said. “This is like the first team I’ve had that’s like, ‘Schedule them. Schedule them.’ We didn’t know what we were going to get.

“… We figured out what we needed to do in those games even though we didn’t win. It’s way beneficial.”

Now, the Indians get Okawville, which flip-flopped with Winnebago throughout the season for 1A’s top team. Okawville's losses came to 3A Elite Eight member Bethalto Civic Memorial and 2A regional finalist Breese Central.

Fieldcrest ‘up for the challenge’

A rescheduled game on short notice paid off big time for Fieldcrest.

As the sixth-ranked Knights (33-2) prepare for the Morton College Supersectional against No. 5 Chicago Noble Street Butler (26-9) at 7 p.m. Monday in Cicero, Mitch Neally points to a frantic Jan. 31 as a key point in the season. When notified that Streator would need to reschedule, the Fieldcrest coach searched desperately for a replacement.

He says he scoured through MaxPreps.com for teams with an opening, then contacted more than 10 teams within a two-hour radius. Whether the potential opponents didn’t want to play, or it was too short notice, Neally wasn’t getting anywhere.

Similar:These 8 Peoria-area girls basketball teams have the best shot at a state title

On a whim, he texted Normal West coach Darrelynn Dunn and asked if his 3A squad would be willing to make the 30-minute drive south on Interstate 39 to Minonk for a game. Luckily, Dunn agreed.

“I was definitely up for the challenge of playing a team and a school of that size,” Neally said, noting that may have been the first time any Fieldcrest team had scheduled a 3A squad. “We needed a challenge like that.

Normal West trailed for most of the game before pulling out a 45-40 win. West’s depth, ultimately, wore down the Knights, Neally says.

The Wildcats went nine deep with Fieldcrest using a six-player rotation.

“I think it showed us the type of team that we can be,” Neally said, “but also made us realize the things that we have to fine tune here at the end of the season to make the run that we have.”

Fieldcrest tighten those screws, reeled off eight wins in a row and are now making the program’s first appearance in the Elite Eight.

Morton is playing tough

Morton is notorious for playing pretty much anywhere or anyone. This season was no exception.

The No. 7 Potters (26-6), who face Chicago Heights Marian Catholic (26-8) at 7 p.m. Monday in the Streator Supersectional, had a schedule full of postseason plaque winning squads. Morton went 11-1 in those games.

Nine of Morton's opponents hoisted hardware spanning all four classes. Seven teams — Normal Community (4A), Batavia (4A), Washington (3A), Geneseo (3A), Lincoln (3A), Galesburg (3A) and Canton (2A) — won at least a regional. Two won sectionals in Brimfield (1A) and Mundelein Carmel (3A).

Since a nine-point loss to Normal on Feb. 5, the Potters are riding a five-game win streak. This includes a four-point win over No. 3 Peoria High in the regional title and beating eighth-ranked Washington by six in the sectional title.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Russian forces closing in on another nuclear facility

Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News. The report comes just one day after Russian...
MILITARY
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Peoria, IL
City
Batavia, IL
City
Brimfield, IL
City
Streator, IL
City
Washington, IL
City
Cicero, IL
Local
Illinois Basketball
City
Canton, IL
Peoria, IL
Basketball
City
Paris, IL
City
Okawville, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Breese, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Morton, IL
Brimfield, IL
Sports
Peoria, IL
Sports
Brimfield, IL
Basketball
City
Galesburg, IL
City
Geneseo, IL
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
The Hill

North Korea conducts ballistic missile tests

North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea in an effort to test weapons, The Associated Press reports. The launch was detected by the South Korean military, and the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile flew about 270 kilometers (168 miles) at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Adam Duvall
CBS News

Job market still chugging even as economic risks grow

Hiring across the U.S. surged last month as the economy continued to recover from a labor market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Payrolls grew by 678,000 in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday, exceeding analyst forecasts of around 440,000 jobs. That's an increase of 200,000 from the previous month and the strongest month for hiring since October of last year. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% as more workers found jobs. That is the lowest jobless rate since February of 2020 just before pandemic took hold in the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Boston’s indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, was lifted Saturday. Boston follows New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that are relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials push for...
BOSTON, MA
Journal Star

Journal Star

1K+
Followers
554
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy