Carlisle, OH

Car crashes into Carlisle home

By Katie Shatsby
 5 days ago

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A car drove into the side of a home in Carlisle on Sunday night.

On Sunday, Feb. 27, a car went off the side of the road and drove into the side of a home at 771 Beachler Road just before 8 p.m.

Carlisle Police had no information on any injuries or charges at the time of the incident.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash. The extent of the damage to the home is also not known.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available

