Predators Pancake Available Throughout March; Downtown Nashville Location Now Offering Mimosas and Bloody Marys. March 1 is National Pancake Day, and The Pancake Pantry is ready to celebrate in style. Known for scratch-made pancakes and the friendliest service in town, the Nashville icon will offer a special pancake promotion to mark the occasion, in addition to a number of exciting menu additions currently available at one or both locations.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO