The new Scream had the challenging task of bridging the franchise's past with its future, both in literal and figurative ways, which included having the ending of this film unfolding in the same locale as the finale of the debut 1996 film. One difference, however, is that the production was able to recreate the original home on a soundstage to an impressively precise degree, which ignited a number of unexpected feelings among the cast and crew. Ahead of the film's debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, you can check out the above featurette about how the climactic sequence was brought to life. Scream lands on Digital HD on March 1st and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 5th.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO