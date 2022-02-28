ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

When Do the 'American Idol' Live Shows Start?

By Roxy Simons
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"American Idol" is back, with the top aspiring musicians in the country vying for a chance to make it to the live shows after several preliminary...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Chronicle

Local musician to compete on ‘American Idol’

Franklin County native Hunter Wolkonowski will audition later this month on the popular television show “American Idol.”. Wolkonowski, known in the music industry as HunterGirl, will perform in front of American Idol’s all-star judging panel, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, during the premiere episode of the show’s historic 20th season on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Boston Herald

‘American Idol’ launches Season 20 on ABC

For the 20th time, it’s time to find an “American Idol.”. The competition that launched a genre of musical talent contests begins a milestone season — its fifth on ABC, following the hugely successful run it originally had on Fox — Sunday. Ryan Seacrest continues to preside over the show, with Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie continuing as the judges who assess the hopefuls at auditions around the country, then when the finalists are brought to Hollywood.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Richie
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Katy Perry
talentrecap.com

What is the Platinum Ticket on ‘American Idol’ Season 20?

When American Idol Season 20 premieres on February 27, the show will introduce a new concept called the Platinum Ticket. As explained in a video by host Ryan Seacrest, these are different than the typical Golden Tickets that send contestants to Hollywood. How Do Platinum Tickets Work on ‘American Idol’?...
TV SHOWS
Pyramid

Brokaw: ‘American Idol’ returns Sunday for 20th season

For the 20th season, “American Idol” has added an additional element. They are bringing in Platinum Tickets. These identify the best of the best. During a press conference, judge and pop star Katy Perry said three platinum tickets would be given out at each location. “We identified the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#American Idol Season
AOL Corp

Taylor Fagins's Black Lives Matter ballad 'We Need More' declared one of the greatest 'American Idol' auditions of all time

Incredibly, this year marks the 20th anniversary of when Kelly Clarkson won the very first season of American Idol. The show has launched many other superstars and undergone many changes since, but the judges who signed on four years ago for the ABC reboot — Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — returned Sunday for Season 20 (or “Season 5,” as ABC annoying insists on calling it), along with O.G. host Ryan Seacrest.
MUSIC
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”. Deelishis posted a since-deleted message on her Instagram account that read “I married...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TMZ.com

Gene Simmons Says Kanye West Deserves Bitch Slap For Attacking Kim, Pete

Gene Simmons says Kanye West needs to man up and back off Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ... and he thinks a bitch slap might just be the wake-up call Kanye needs. We got the KISS rocker Thursday at Kings Road Cafe and gauged his opinion on Kanye's repeated online attacks aimed at his estranged wife and her new boyfriend, and Ye's behavior since the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
People

American Idol Judges Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 20th Season

American Idol has turned everyday people into the world's biggest stars since its premiere in 2002 — launching the careers of Grammy Award-winning artists like Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and more. In honor of the singing show's season 20 premiere, here's a look at the judges who've played a role in turning contestants' dreams into reality.
TV SHOWS
Magic Baltimore

Mary J Blige Has A New Real Love; Jennifer Hudson Has A New Talk Show; & Shonda Rhimes Has A New Barbie

Mary J. Blige To Executive Produce Lifetime Movie ‘Real Love’ Inspired By Her Song. We know the Queen of Hip Hop Soul and her legacy in music and now we have seen her on TV and the big screen also doing her thing. Now it looks like shes even getting very comfortable behind the scenes as well. Mary has teamed up with the Lifetime network to executive produce a movie titled “Real Love” sounds familiar.
MOVIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
821K+
Followers
85K+
Post
767M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy