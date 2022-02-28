ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta calls for collaborative effort to build the metaverse network infrastructure

By Paul Sawers, @psawers
VentureBeat
Cover picture for the articleFacebook’s parent company Meta has called for a global collaborative effort to build the necessary infrastructure to support its burgeoning metaverse ambitions. “Metaverse” emerged as one of the major buzzwords of 2021, driven in large part by Facebook, which went all-in on the metaverse and changed its corporate name to Meta....

