EXPLAINER: UN 'house on fire' climate report key to action

Cities are hotspots for the damaging impacts of the climate crisis but are also where key opportunities for tackling the emergency lie, according to a new landmark report by the United Nations. Human health, livelihoods and infrastructure, including transport, water and sanitation in urban settings are being negatively impacted by rising global temperatures, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPPC) said. The world’s leading authority on climate science said marginalised communities were disproportionately feeling the effects of the climate crisis in cities.The new IPPC report – written by 270 scientists from dozens of countries around the world – focused on...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO