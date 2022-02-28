ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Konami forgets to renew ‘Silent Hill’ domain and fans have taken it over

By Jen Allen
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonami has forgotten to renew the Silent Hill domain name for the second time, causing quite the furore. In the past, fans have lamented that Konami does not seem to care about what happens next for the much-loved horror franchise. Forgetting to renew the domain name has led to some...

