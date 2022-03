The Lexus RC F has turned out to be a decent GT3 race car, but it wasn’t without some extreme effort from Lexus engineers. See, the current RC wasn’t designed with motorsports in mind at all, so when Lexus launched the RC F GT3, it did so as an afterthought, so it was way too heavy and hard to adapt. We’ve learned that the next-gen RC will rectify this issue by being designed for motorsports from the ground up, but what we didn’t know is that Lexus already has a working DNA pattern, and it comes from the recently revealed Toyota GR GT3 Concept that was shown off at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO