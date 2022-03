A studious Wordle player has managed to make six guesses without finding a single correct letter, constituting the perfect failure. Wordle is a Mastermind-like game where players have to guess a five-letter word. Each time a guess is made, letters are highlighted in yellow if they are in the answer but the wrong space. If a letter is in the correct space, it will become green. Once all five letters are green, you have discovered the word. Though arriving at the correct word can be difficult, there’s a lot of help given along the way – so how hard is it to get the perfect fail?

