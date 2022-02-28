Through the Years: 1947 - A good 5 bedroom house with utilities, situated on 50 acres, just off Hwy 43, was selling for $6,500

Deaths: Cynthia “Cindy” Althoff, 65; Doris Galloway, 84; James “Jim” Morley, 93; Jerry Sink, 69.

Tom Wise, 49, of Dayton, Ohio, was killed when the semi-truck he was driving drifted from U.S. Highway 231, just past Riddle Road, and rolled down an embankment.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Kyle Parker, 23, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with a requirement that he serve a minimum of 45 years, for the kidnapping and murder of 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman.

Jon Rowland lost upwards of 400 books when his house caught fire at 3504 Big Four Road.

Chico, a large yellow tabby cat, was missing from around McCormick’s Creek and River Road.

Artwork by Grace Gonso was on display at the Venue in Bloomington.

Brittany Green was Spencer Elementary School’s newest Principal.

10 years (2012)

Deaths: Florence Cook, 78; Gerald Boruff, 77; Vernon Engelbrecht, 89; John Hancock, 84; Floyd “Bus” Kay, 83; Elizabeth Jones, 64; Patricia Walker, 81; Frank Baugh, 96.

Global Star Energy Management, owned by David Mauder, moved into the Rostone Building on East Franklin Street, in Spencer.

Lois Anderson celebrated her 80th birthday.

Dobby the dog was missing.

Antlers & Umbrellas Tattoo Society, owned by Zac Hamm and Arron Wood, opened at the corner of West Franklin and North Main streets, in Spencer.

Kona, a black-and-white Lab mix, was lost.

Over 200 people attended “Skate Night” sponsored by the Spencer Elementary School’s Student Council held at Western Skateland, in Bloomington.

Makayla Terrell was a junior member of the American Angus Association™.

25 years (1997)

Births: A son, Nicholas Andrew, born to Mark and Kaylee McCollum; a daughter born to Tim and Kimberly Wright; a son born to Michael and Lorie Sego.

Deaths: Ronald “Ronnie” New, 53; Jane Plunkett, 80; Thomas Goins, 60; Freda Steelsmith, 82; Barbara Swoger, 57; Dale Cooper, 68; Robert Payton, 71.

Flags were flying at half-staff in memory of Deputy Marshal Robert Black, 40, of Rocky Ripple, who was shot and killed while working his part-time job as a security official at the Meadows apartment complex in Indianapolis.

Emily Fuhs, 15, Spencer, won the Pentathlon Championship at the Amateur Athletics Union Track and Field Indoor National Championships held at Merrillville, Indiana.

Michael Ragan completed basic training with the United States Army at Fort Sill, in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Lafayette Township home owned by John Hamilton on SR 246, east of Patricksburg, was destroyed by fire.

A psychic-inspired search of Cuba, Indiana for a Cessna reported missing over Lake Michigan was called off after nothing was found.

A Coal City barn owned by Helen Yegerlehner and Hellen Brown was destroyed by fire.

Cynthia Richards presented a workshop on oil painting at the Owen County Art Guild.

Eddie, a black-and-white Lab mix, was lost.

Marian Hobson-Lutz, of Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania, was documenting E.M. Viquesney’s “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statues across the U.S.A.

Andy and Jeremy Leonard were remembered by family on what would have been their 16th birthdays.

Therren Zumpe was remembered by friends on the 1st anniversary of his death.

50 years (1972)

Deaths: Frank Spangler, 84; Elmer Edwards, 61; John Wampler, 51; Clifton “Teck” Sink, 67; Alden Palmer, 84; Frank Gillispie, 72; Mattie Deckard, 79; Alden Palmer, 84; Florence Livingston, 67.

Charles Peachee, 67, of Freedom, died nearly a month after being injured in a traffic accident southeast of Patricksburg.

Jack Stanley, North Main Street, Spencer, won $10 and a month-long subscription to the Evening World by coming in tops in the newspaper-sponsored Hoosier Hysteria contest.

Several thousands of dollars in damage was done during another burglary at Owen Valley High School.

Joe Leidig, of near Cataract, was hired as Deputy Sheriff.

Charles “Charlie” Anderson celebrated his 100th birthday.

The Board of the Spencer – Owen Community Schools rejected a proposal to establish a designated outdoor smoking area for student use.

Charles Wintergerst lost two small Black Angus calves.

Charles Napier, Spencer, wrote in to advocate that the Cataract Covered Bridge be repaired.

120 employees of the Penn-Central railroad met at Stanley’s Valley Inn.

Ray Haltom was remembered by family on the 1st anniversary of his death.

75 years (1947)

Deaths: Clyde “Red” Wampler, 40; William “Dick” Wheeler, 47; Irene Raper, 88.

David Edman Sr., 41, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of his ex-wife, Ruth Edman,38, at the Ogilville, Indiana home of her father, Nate Clark, 69, who was also wounded in the blast.

Quincy Boy Scouts John Sinclair, Gene Fidler, and Raymond Buis achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Homer Smith, 90, of Gosport, appeared on the Farm Program Hour broadcast by WIYZ, Tulsa, Illinois.

An attic fire caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the South Main Street home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gray, Spencer.

The Vincennes Packing Corporation was presenting a Tomato Growers’ School in the basement of the Worthington Christion Church where, afterward, participants could earn $28.00 a ton for U.S. #1 tomatoes.

It cost $1.20 for orchestra seats and .90 cents for balcony seats, but no reserved seats, to see Spike Jones and the City Slickers perform at the Indiana University Auditorium.

A good 5 bedroom house with water, gas, and electric, situated on 50 acres, 25 tillable, and located just 1.5 miles off Highway 43, was selling for $6,500.

Dean’s Appliance Store located on the north side of the Square, in Spencer, had the latest phonograph records by Woody Herman, Kay Kiser, Eddie Duchin, and Frankie Carle for all the hep cats and kittens and also a selection of Beethoven and Strauss for the squares.

Wartime commander of the Atlantic fleet and one-time Navy football standout, Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram, succeeded Jimmy Crowley, one of Notre Dame’s famed Four Horsemen, as Commissioner of the All-American Football Conference.

The Indiana Senate imposed a .03 cent a pack tax on cigarettes despite opponents' assertions that it would disproportionately affect veterans and their wives.

