ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Through the Years: 1947 - A good 5 bedroom house with utilities, situated on 50 acres, just off Hwy 43, was selling for $6,500

By Laura Wilkerson, Guest Columnist
Spencer Evening World
Spencer Evening World
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=112HrP_0eR6Qd1U00

Deaths: Cynthia “Cindy” Althoff, 65; Doris Galloway, 84; James “Jim” Morley, 93; Jerry Sink, 69.

Tom Wise, 49, of Dayton, Ohio, was killed when the semi-truck he was driving drifted from U.S. Highway 231, just past Riddle Road, and rolled down an embankment.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Kyle Parker, 23, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, with a requirement that he serve a minimum of 45 years, for the kidnapping and murder of 15-month-old Shaylyn Ammerman.

Jon Rowland lost upwards of 400 books when his house caught fire at 3504 Big Four Road.

Chico, a large yellow tabby cat, was missing from around McCormick’s Creek and River Road.

Artwork by Grace Gonso was on display at the Venue in Bloomington.

Brittany Green was Spencer Elementary School’s newest Principal.

10 years (2012)

Deaths: Florence Cook, 78; Gerald Boruff, 77; Vernon Engelbrecht, 89; John Hancock, 84; Floyd “Bus” Kay, 83; Elizabeth Jones, 64; Patricia Walker, 81; Frank Baugh, 96.

Global Star Energy Management, owned by David Mauder, moved into the Rostone Building on East Franklin Street, in Spencer.

Lois Anderson celebrated her 80th birthday.

Dobby the dog was missing.

Antlers & Umbrellas Tattoo Society, owned by Zac Hamm and Arron Wood, opened at the corner of West Franklin and North Main streets, in Spencer.

Kona, a black-and-white Lab mix, was lost.

Over 200 people attended “Skate Night” sponsored by the Spencer Elementary School’s Student Council held at Western Skateland, in Bloomington.

Makayla Terrell was a junior member of the American Angus Association™.

25 years (1997)

Births: A son, Nicholas Andrew, born to Mark and Kaylee McCollum; a daughter born to Tim and Kimberly Wright; a son born to Michael and Lorie Sego.

Deaths: Ronald “Ronnie” New, 53; Jane Plunkett, 80; Thomas Goins, 60; Freda Steelsmith, 82; Barbara Swoger, 57; Dale Cooper, 68; Robert Payton, 71.

Flags were flying at half-staff in memory of Deputy Marshal Robert Black, 40, of Rocky Ripple, who was shot and killed while working his part-time job as a security official at the Meadows apartment complex in Indianapolis.

Emily Fuhs, 15, Spencer, won the Pentathlon Championship at the Amateur Athletics Union Track and Field Indoor National Championships held at Merrillville, Indiana.

Michael Ragan completed basic training with the United States Army at Fort Sill, in Lawton, Oklahoma.

The Lafayette Township home owned by John Hamilton on SR 246, east of Patricksburg, was destroyed by fire.

A psychic-inspired search of Cuba, Indiana for a Cessna reported missing over Lake Michigan was called off after nothing was found.

A Coal City barn owned by Helen Yegerlehner and Hellen Brown was destroyed by fire.

Cynthia Richards presented a workshop on oil painting at the Owen County Art Guild.

Eddie, a black-and-white Lab mix, was lost.

Marian Hobson-Lutz, of Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania, was documenting E.M. Viquesney’s “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statues across the U.S.A.

Andy and Jeremy Leonard were remembered by family on what would have been their 16th birthdays.

Therren Zumpe was remembered by friends on the 1st anniversary of his death.

50 years (1972)

Deaths: Frank Spangler, 84; Elmer Edwards, 61; John Wampler, 51; Clifton “Teck” Sink, 67; Alden Palmer, 84; Frank Gillispie, 72; Mattie Deckard, 79; Alden Palmer, 84; Florence Livingston, 67.

Charles Peachee, 67, of Freedom, died nearly a month after being injured in a traffic accident southeast of Patricksburg.

Jack Stanley, North Main Street, Spencer, won $10 and a month-long subscription to the Evening World by coming in tops in the newspaper-sponsored Hoosier Hysteria contest.

Several thousands of dollars in damage was done during another burglary at Owen Valley High School.

Joe Leidig, of near Cataract, was hired as Deputy Sheriff.

Charles “Charlie” Anderson celebrated his 100th birthday.

The Board of the Spencer – Owen Community Schools rejected a proposal to establish a designated outdoor smoking area for student use.

Charles Wintergerst lost two small Black Angus calves.

Charles Napier, Spencer, wrote in to advocate that the Cataract Covered Bridge be repaired.

120 employees of the Penn-Central railroad met at Stanley’s Valley Inn.

Ray Haltom was remembered by family on the 1st anniversary of his death.

75 years (1947)

Deaths: Clyde “Red” Wampler, 40; William “Dick” Wheeler, 47; Irene Raper, 88.

David Edman Sr., 41, was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder in the shotgun slaying of his ex-wife, Ruth Edman,38, at the Ogilville, Indiana home of her father, Nate Clark, 69, who was also wounded in the blast.

Quincy Boy Scouts John Sinclair, Gene Fidler, and Raymond Buis achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Homer Smith, 90, of Gosport, appeared on the Farm Program Hour broadcast by WIYZ, Tulsa, Illinois.

An attic fire caused several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the South Main Street home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Gray, Spencer.

The Vincennes Packing Corporation was presenting a Tomato Growers’ School in the basement of the Worthington Christion Church where, afterward, participants could earn $28.00 a ton for U.S. #1 tomatoes.

It cost $1.20 for orchestra seats and .90 cents for balcony seats, but no reserved seats, to see Spike Jones and the City Slickers perform at the Indiana University Auditorium.

A good 5 bedroom house with water, gas, and electric, situated on 50 acres, 25 tillable, and located just 1.5 miles off Highway 43, was selling for $6,500.

Dean’s Appliance Store located on the north side of the Square, in Spencer, had the latest phonograph records by Woody Herman, Kay Kiser, Eddie Duchin, and Frankie Carle for all the hep cats and kittens and also a selection of Beethoven and Strauss for the squares.

Wartime commander of the Atlantic fleet and one-time Navy football standout, Admiral Jonas Howard Ingram, succeeded Jimmy Crowley, one of Notre Dame’s famed Four Horsemen, as Commissioner of the All-American Football Conference.

The Indiana Senate imposed a .03 cent a pack tax on cigarettes despite opponents' assertions that it would disproportionately affect veterans and their wives.

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Through the Years: 1947 - A good 5 bedroom house with utilities, situated on 50 acres, just off Hwy 43, was selling for $6,500

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Russian forces closing in on another nuclear facility

Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News. The report comes just one day after Russian...
MILITARY
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Gosport, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
County
Owen County, IN
City
Spencer, IN
State
Oklahoma State
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
The Hill

North Korea conducts ballistic missile tests

North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea in an effort to test weapons, The Associated Press reports. The launch was detected by the South Korean military, and the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile flew about 270 kilometers (168 miles) at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hancock
CBS News

Job market still chugging even as economic risks grow

Hiring across the U.S. surged last month as the economy continued to recover from a labor market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Payrolls grew by 678,000 in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday, exceeding analyst forecasts of around 440,000 jobs. That's an increase of 200,000 from the previous month and the strongest month for hiring since October of last year. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% as more workers found jobs. That is the lowest jobless rate since February of 2020 just before pandemic took hold in the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Boston’s indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, was lifted Saturday. Boston follows New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that are relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials push for...
BOSTON, MA
Spencer Evening World

Spencer Evening World

201
Followers
235
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spencer, IN from Spencer Evening World.

 http://spencereveningworld.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy