ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardner, MA

Everything you need to know about Greater Gardner's boys hockey state tournament contenders before the playoffs begin

By John Ballou, Gardner News
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 5 days ago

The second season officially kicked off over the weekend with the announcement of the MIAA high school boys ice hockey state tournament pairings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three Greater Gardner teams who qualified before face-off of the preliminary round on Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRZXu_0eR6Qc8l00

GARDNER

Record : 9-6-3 (5-3-2 Coughlin Conference)

Preliminary-round matchup: No. 33 Gardner at No. 32 Greenfield.

When: Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m.

Where: Collins-Moylan Arena, 41 Barr Ave., Greenfield.

Leading scorers: Jayden Patel (11 G, 1 A), Eric Amblo (9 G, 2 A), Zach Boucher (5 G, 4 A).

Outlook: The Wildcats’ 50th season proved to be a resurgent year for the program, one in which a regular-season sweep of rival Oakmont and an eight-game unbeaten streak culminated in Gardner earning its first postseason berth since 2009 .

Patel enjoyed a stellar freshman season, while Amblo, a senior, showed he was as capable as a forward as he had proven to be as a defenseman. Boucher joined them on the Mid-Wach League all-star team, as did sophomore goaltender Mark Quinn. The latter received the ultimate compliment from Oakmont head coach Mike Duteau, who called him “the best goalie in Central Mass.,” following the Spartans’ 4-2 victory over the ’Cats in the Mid-Wach Class C title game last Wednesday.

X-factor: Cullan White. Quinn is quite capable of getting hot and carrying the Wildcats through a long tournament run, but its White, a freshman playing on the top line, who has been generating plenty of scoring opportunities, but who hasn’t quite netted the results (3 goals, 3 assists) that some of his teammate have this season. If White’s puck luck improves, the Wildcats could have a breakout performer at a most opportune time.

Quotable: “Getting the team to its first state tournament matchup in over a decade, I think the players are really excited for that challenge and to do that. It’s something special. Hopefully that Oakmont game helped them overcome some nerves that I think they had because they’ve never been on that kind of stage before. … From our trajectory and the history of what we’ve seen this year, we respond really well after losses and obviously that loss we had on Wednesday was our biggest one, so we can only hope that’s going to help us have an even bigger response for us in a positive way.” — Wildcats head coach Scott Freniere.

The award goes to...: Gardner High Athletic Director Dan Forte wins Damko Award

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ow6OQ_0eR6Qc8l00

OAKMONT

Record: 11-6-1 (5-4-1 Coughlin Conference)

First-round matchup: No. 26 Spartans at No. 7 Grafton

When: Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Buffone Arena, 284 Lake Ave, Worcester.

Leading scorers: Evan Thibault (11 G, 12 A), Nate Hylan (12 G, 5 A), Blake Riggins (12 G, 5 A)

Outlook: The Spartans are hoping the Mid-Wach Class C championship isn’t the only title they capture this winter. Oakmont boasts four skaters — the aforementioned trio plus Zach Sarasin (5 G, 6 A) — who have posted double-digit scoring seasons as well as a defense corps led by seniors Izak Hannula and Drake Nelson which has helped ease the burden on young goaltenders Cathal Wells, a sophomore, and Chase Alexis, a freshman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xPBbL_0eR6Qc8l00

X-factor: Thibault. As the Spartans’ on- and off-ice leader, the senior forward is the straw which stirs the drink for Oakmont. He tallied six points during the Spartans’ two-game run to the Mid-Wach Class C title to close the regular season as the team’s leading scorer. Of the Spartans’ team captain, head coach Mike Duteau simply said, “we go as he goes. … He makes those around him better. I’m sure he’ll have the boys ready to compete like he has all year.”

Quotable: “Structurally we competed as good as we have all year against a tough Gardner team. Special teams came through with a big shorthanded goal by Kaleb Jakola. I believe that was the turning point. We’ve struggled all year shorthanded and on the power play. Those positive plays will need to continue if we are to make a run. … We know everyone won’t have their ‘A’ game every night, but its finding that ‘B’ and ‘C’ game in practice and games that’s allowed us to be successful. Compete level is what we preach and the boys have responded.” — Duteau.

VOTE: Best performance in Greater Gardner high school boys, girls hockey for Feb. 14-20?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kxoI_0eR6Qc8l00

FITCHBURG/MONTY TECH

Record: 12-5-0 (9-1-0 in Coughlin Conference)

Round of 32 matchup: No. 18 Red Raiders at No. 15 Dedham

When: Saturday, March 5, at a time to be determined

Where: 1Storer Drive, Dedham

Leading scorers: Riley LeBlanc (17 goals, 11 assists), Sam Jaramillo (8 G, 13 A), Liam Hickey (8 G, 2 A).

Outlook: A torrid 10-0 opening stretch of the season may seem like a distant memory now for the Red Raiders, who posted a 2-5 record in the final month of the season. Four of the five losses were against state tournament qualifiers, however. Fitchburg/Monty Tech did post a win over Littleton, which earned the 30th seeded in the Div. 4 tourney, down the stretch as well as a Mid-Wach Class B quarterfinal win over Northbridge.

X-factor: Jaramillo. The sophomore winger may be flying under the opponents’ radar given the monster campaign put forth by LeBlanc, a junior. But, like his older teammate, Jaramillo has also averaged better than a point per game this winter while leading the team in assists and delivering in the clutch as well. If an opponent directs its defensive focus squarely on LeBlanc, it could very well be Jaramillo who sends them home for the season.

Four goal in 83 seconds?: Mike Richard presents 12 local athletic records which may stand the test of time

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Everything you need to know about Greater Gardner's boys hockey state tournament contenders before the playoffs begin

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Russian forces closing in on another nuclear facility

Russia's military on Friday once again advanced toward a nuclear plant in Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that Russian troops were inching closer to Ukraine's nuclear plant in Yuzhnoukrainsk, according to Fox News. The report comes just one day after Russian...
MILITARY
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Dedham, MA
City
Grafton, MA
City
Littleton, MA
City
Northbridge, MA
Gardner, MA
Sports
City
Gardner, MA
CBS News

Putin warns against creating no-fly zone over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that his country would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the war there. He said Russia would view "any move in this direction" as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members." "That very...
POLITICS
The Hill

North Korea conducts ballistic missile tests

North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea in an effort to test weapons, The Associated Press reports. The launch was detected by the South Korean military, and the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missile flew about 270 kilometers (168 miles) at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) and landed in the sea between Korea and Japan.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hickey
CBS News

Job market still chugging even as economic risks grow

Hiring across the U.S. surged last month as the economy continued to recover from a labor market slowdown caused by the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Payrolls grew by 678,000 in February, the Labor Department reported on Friday, exceeding analyst forecasts of around 440,000 jobs. That's an increase of 200,000 from the previous month and the strongest month for hiring since October of last year. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% as more workers found jobs. That is the lowest jobless rate since February of 2020 just before pandemic took hold in the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Boston’s indoor mask mandate for businesses is lifted

BOSTON (AP) — A city order that required people to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces in Boston, including restaurants, shops, museums and entertainment venues, was lifted Saturday. Boston follows New York, Los Angeles and other major U.S. cities that are relaxing pandemic restrictions as officials push for...
BOSTON, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

381
Followers
146
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy