Everything you need to know about Greater Gardner's boys hockey state tournament contenders before the playoffs begin

The second season officially kicked off over the weekend with the announcement of the MIAA high school boys ice hockey state tournament pairings.

Here’s everything you need to know about the three Greater Gardner teams who qualified before face-off of the preliminary round on Wednesday evening.

GARDNER

Record : 9-6-3 (5-3-2 Coughlin Conference)

Preliminary-round matchup: No. 33 Gardner at No. 32 Greenfield.

When: Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m.

Where: Collins-Moylan Arena, 41 Barr Ave., Greenfield.

Leading scorers: Jayden Patel (11 G, 1 A), Eric Amblo (9 G, 2 A), Zach Boucher (5 G, 4 A).

Outlook: The Wildcats’ 50th season proved to be a resurgent year for the program, one in which a regular-season sweep of rival Oakmont and an eight-game unbeaten streak culminated in Gardner earning its first postseason berth since 2009 .

Patel enjoyed a stellar freshman season, while Amblo, a senior, showed he was as capable as a forward as he had proven to be as a defenseman. Boucher joined them on the Mid-Wach League all-star team, as did sophomore goaltender Mark Quinn. The latter received the ultimate compliment from Oakmont head coach Mike Duteau, who called him “the best goalie in Central Mass.,” following the Spartans’ 4-2 victory over the ’Cats in the Mid-Wach Class C title game last Wednesday.

X-factor: Cullan White. Quinn is quite capable of getting hot and carrying the Wildcats through a long tournament run, but its White, a freshman playing on the top line, who has been generating plenty of scoring opportunities, but who hasn’t quite netted the results (3 goals, 3 assists) that some of his teammate have this season. If White’s puck luck improves, the Wildcats could have a breakout performer at a most opportune time.

Quotable: “Getting the team to its first state tournament matchup in over a decade, I think the players are really excited for that challenge and to do that. It’s something special. Hopefully that Oakmont game helped them overcome some nerves that I think they had because they’ve never been on that kind of stage before. … From our trajectory and the history of what we’ve seen this year, we respond really well after losses and obviously that loss we had on Wednesday was our biggest one, so we can only hope that’s going to help us have an even bigger response for us in a positive way.” — Wildcats head coach Scott Freniere.

OAKMONT

Record: 11-6-1 (5-4-1 Coughlin Conference)

First-round matchup: No. 26 Spartans at No. 7 Grafton

When: Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.

Where: Buffone Arena, 284 Lake Ave, Worcester.

Leading scorers: Evan Thibault (11 G, 12 A), Nate Hylan (12 G, 5 A), Blake Riggins (12 G, 5 A)

Outlook: The Spartans are hoping the Mid-Wach Class C championship isn’t the only title they capture this winter. Oakmont boasts four skaters — the aforementioned trio plus Zach Sarasin (5 G, 6 A) — who have posted double-digit scoring seasons as well as a defense corps led by seniors Izak Hannula and Drake Nelson which has helped ease the burden on young goaltenders Cathal Wells, a sophomore, and Chase Alexis, a freshman.

X-factor: Thibault. As the Spartans’ on- and off-ice leader, the senior forward is the straw which stirs the drink for Oakmont. He tallied six points during the Spartans’ two-game run to the Mid-Wach Class C title to close the regular season as the team’s leading scorer. Of the Spartans’ team captain, head coach Mike Duteau simply said, “we go as he goes. … He makes those around him better. I’m sure he’ll have the boys ready to compete like he has all year.”

Quotable: “Structurally we competed as good as we have all year against a tough Gardner team. Special teams came through with a big shorthanded goal by Kaleb Jakola. I believe that was the turning point. We’ve struggled all year shorthanded and on the power play. Those positive plays will need to continue if we are to make a run. … We know everyone won’t have their ‘A’ game every night, but its finding that ‘B’ and ‘C’ game in practice and games that’s allowed us to be successful. Compete level is what we preach and the boys have responded.” — Duteau.

FITCHBURG/MONTY TECH

Record: 12-5-0 (9-1-0 in Coughlin Conference)

Round of 32 matchup: No. 18 Red Raiders at No. 15 Dedham

When: Saturday, March 5, at a time to be determined

Where: 1Storer Drive, Dedham

Leading scorers: Riley LeBlanc (17 goals, 11 assists), Sam Jaramillo (8 G, 13 A), Liam Hickey (8 G, 2 A).

Outlook: A torrid 10-0 opening stretch of the season may seem like a distant memory now for the Red Raiders, who posted a 2-5 record in the final month of the season. Four of the five losses were against state tournament qualifiers, however. Fitchburg/Monty Tech did post a win over Littleton, which earned the 30th seeded in the Div. 4 tourney, down the stretch as well as a Mid-Wach Class B quarterfinal win over Northbridge.

X-factor: Jaramillo. The sophomore winger may be flying under the opponents’ radar given the monster campaign put forth by LeBlanc, a junior. But, like his older teammate, Jaramillo has also averaged better than a point per game this winter while leading the team in assists and delivering in the clutch as well. If an opponent directs its defensive focus squarely on LeBlanc, it could very well be Jaramillo who sends them home for the season.

