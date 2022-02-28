The Bright Side: Worth saving

Most of you have probably been to Mc McCormick's Creek State Park. Have you ever visited the Owen-Putnam State Forest? I am always amazed by the many people that answer no to that question.

The Owen-Putnam State Forest is a wild and wonderful place. I invite you to visit. It is your forest. It is worth visiting.

The O/P Forest has three campgrounds and miles of trails nestled in the hills in the northwest part of the county. One campground is created for people who enjoy riding horses. The area has several horse trails winding through the hills and gullies. One campground is near Highway 46 near the O-P Forest Headquarters. Both of those campgrounds are on Fish Creek Road. The third campground is more remote. Rattlesnake or Primitive Campground is a bit farther north. Reaching it used to require fording a couple of creeks, but now there is a gravel road that simplifies the journey. It is a wild and wonderful place. That is why I prefer State Forest over State Parks to camp or hike. They are not as trimmed and neat. They are closer to what once was. There are fewer reminders of civilization. No hookups for electricity means no big RVs, and no pull-through campsites mean no generators to shatter the silence. That is two different types of camping. In my opinion, both types of camping are necessary to provide the public with choices. Now that I am eighty sleeping in a bed in an RV doesn’t seem like a bad idea.

The area around Rattlesnake Campground is about to be destroyed. We say it is worth saving. The Div. Of Logging in their never-ending quest to provide trees to the big logging companies has plans to open it to logging. Rattlesnake Campground lies north Atkinsonville. A hundred or so years ago Atkinsonville was a small town with a post office and a general store. Families lived in homes made of native lumber cut from hills. They managed to make a living and raise families on their small farms. A few of those old homes still stand. The first house my family lived in when we moved to Owen County is one of them. It was built in 1852 by a man named Welty. A man named Abner Frazier was the postmaster in those days. He died in 1864. He is buried where he lived near Rattlesnake Campground. His gravestone still stands, all alone on a hillside deep in the forest. I often wonder if his family is there beside him in unmarked graves. You can learn more about Abner and the history of the area if you join us on a hike. The Div. Of Lumber calls that area Compartment 4. We call it Abner’s farm for that is what it was. It is worth saving.

Logging in that area will surely destroy that gravesite. It will also destroy the shinning club moss that peeks out of the leaf litter. That moss is a deep green even now at the end of winter. Shinning club moss is a rare plant in Indiana. It is worth saving. Logging will disturb the birds that find homes in the deep forest. A hardwood forest is a complicated ecosystem. Logging will allow invasive such as Japanese stilt grass to invade the area. A forest is not just trees and should not be managed to produce lumber. They do that down in Georgia. They grow those tall pine trees in fields the way Hoosiers grow corn. Logging will interrupt the natural cycle of the forest. Logging leaves scars on the land that takes decades to heal. I have read all the propaganda that declares the forest needs to be managed. Removing certain trees and replacing them with oak trees will encourage wildlife. The forest that once covered Indiana managed to survive for centuries before the white man invaded. Most of it has been destroyed. Many of the creatures that inhabited those forests are also gone. There is very little if any virgin forest left in Indiana. The Owen-Putnam Forest is not virgin forest. Much of it would not be considered old-growth forest. Too much of it has been logged over and over. What is left is worth saving.

I am going to end by saying that I am not anti DNR. I do think the current Division of Forestry operates like a Division of Lumber. They do not see the forest, they see board feet of lumber. I am not anti-logging. I know that many people in this area make a living in the logging industry. Some loggers are more aware than others. I also use products made from trees. I have used wood to heat my home in the past. I’d prefer businesses funded the development of other products, like hemp or bamboo, to manufacture things we need. In the meantime, I use wood products sparingly. I am against logging public forest, land that belongs to the citizens, land that should be preserved. Our forests should not be sold to the highest bidder. Our forests are worth saving.

Check out the Owen-Putnam Friends of the Forest Facebook page for information on how you can help and info about hikes and meetings.

‘til next time,

Annie

This article originally appeared on Evening World: The Bright Side: Worth saving